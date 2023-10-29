Week 9 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Our best bet on the Week 9 FBS slate, in terms of the point spreads, is Oklahoma State (-7.5) -- scroll down for more tips (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and totals.
Get computer picks and insights for that matchup and more in the article below.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Oklahoma State -7.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma State by 19.0 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Duke +5.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 5.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Nevada +1.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nevada by 7.7 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Memphis -7 vs. North Texas
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 16.2 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Wyoming +4.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wyoming by 4.0 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Fubo
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 41.5 - Mississippi State vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Total: 50.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 46.5 - Air Force vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 47.5 - Virginia vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Total: 56.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 49 - Wyoming vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Total: 56.6 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Under 62.5 - Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 26
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Fubo
