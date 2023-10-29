Will Taysom Hill Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Taysom Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Hill's stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 8, Hill is averaging 3.6 passing yards per game (25 total). Other season stats include zero touchdown passes, zero interceptions and a 100% completion percentage (3-for-3), plus 29 carries for 140 yards one touchdown.
Taysom Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
Week 8 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hill 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|3
|3
|100%
|25
|0
|0
|8.3
|29
|140
|1
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|9
|75
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|5
|18
|1
