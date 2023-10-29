Saints vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) are listed as only 1-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. A point total of 43.5 has been set for this game.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Saints can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Colts. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Colts as they prepare for this matchup against the Saints.
Saints vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-1)
|43.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Saints (-1)
|43.5
|-116
|-102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New Orleans vs. Indianapolis Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Saints vs. Colts Betting Insights
- New Orleans is 1-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-5-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.
- In New Orleans' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
- Against the spread, Indianapolis is 4-3-0 this season.
- As 1-point underdogs or greater, the Colts are 4-3 against the spread.
- Indianapolis has played seven games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Derek Carr
|236.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-125)
|-
|-
|-
|Taysom Hill
|-
|-
|10.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|-
|53.5 (-111)
|-
|34.5 (-115)
|-
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58.5 (-118)
|-
|Rashid Shaheed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32.5 (-115)
|-
|Michael Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|52.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
