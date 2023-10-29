Our computer model predicts a victory for the Indianapolis Colts when they play the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Saints are averaging 19 points per game on offense, which ranks them 21st in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, allowing 18.1 points per game. The Colts rank 10th with 361.1 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 21st with 351.3 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Saints vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+1.5) Over (43.5) Colts 27, Saints 18

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New Orleans has a record of just 1-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season six times and failed to cover in all six.

Games featuring New Orleans have hit the over just once this season.

The over/under in this game is 43.5 points, 2.9 higher than the average total in Saints games this season.

Colts Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Colts.

Indianapolis has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Colts have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Indianapolis and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this season.

Games involving the Colts this year have averaged 43 points per game, a 0.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Saints vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 19 18.1 16.3 24 21 13.8 Indianapolis 25.4 27.3 26.3 28.8 24.3 25.3

