Kendre Miller was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the New Orleans Saints take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Miller's stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Miller has rushed for 73 yards on 24 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 3 yards per carry, and has seven catches (eight targets) for 71 yards.

Kendre Miller Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Saints this week: Alvin Kamara (DNP/illness): 69 Rush Att; 261 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 35 Rec; 177 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Miller 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 24 73 0 3 8 7 71 0

Miller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0

