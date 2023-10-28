Top-25 teams will take the field across 19 games on the Week 9 college football schedule. That includes the No. 8 Oregon Ducks squaring off against the No. 13 Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of week 9's top college football action.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Truist Field
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Beaver Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Penn State (-31.5)

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oklahoma (-9.5)

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 13 Utah Utes

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)

BYU Cougars at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Favorite: Texas (-19.5)

No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-5.5)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: TIAA Bank Field
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)

No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Rice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

No. 24 USC Trojans at California Golden Bears

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: California Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: USC (-10.5)

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)

No. 19 Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Air Force (-14)

No. 5 Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Stanford Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Washington (-27.5)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 23 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Rose Bowl
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCLA (-15.5)

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)

No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oregon State (-3)

Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.