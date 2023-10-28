Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 9, which features three games involving schools from the Patriot League. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the piece below.
Patriot League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lafayette Leopards at Georgetown Hoyas
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Holy Cross Crusaders at Fordham Rams
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bucknell Bison at Colgate Raiders
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
