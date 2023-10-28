College football Week 9 action includes six games featuring Big 12 teams. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and the top performers.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas | Houston vs. Kansas State | West Virginia vs. UCF

Week 9 Big 12 Results

Kansas 38 Oklahoma 33

  • Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-7.5)
  • Pregame Total: 66.5

Kansas Leaders

  • Passing: Jason Bean (15-for-32, 218 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Devin Neal (25 ATT, 112 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Lawrence Arnold (6 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)

Oklahoma Leaders

  • Passing: Dillon Gabriel (14-for-19, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Tawee Walker (23 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Drake Stoops (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

KansasOklahoma
443Total Yards440
218Passing Yards171
225Rushing Yards269
3Turnovers2

Kansas State 41 Houston 0

  • Pregame Favorite: Kansas State (-17.5)
  • Pregame Total: 60.5

Kansas State Leaders

  • Passing: Will Howard (15-for-17, 164 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: DJ Giddens (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Phillip Brooks (5 TAR, 5 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

Houston Leaders

  • Passing: Donovan Smith (13-for-28, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Parker Jenkins (12 ATT, 56 YDS)
  • Receiving: Sam Brown (8 TAR, 4 REC, 49 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Kansas StateHouston
394Total Yards208
215Passing Yards95
179Rushing Yards113
0Turnovers2

West Virginia 41 UCF 28

  • Pregame Favorite: UCF (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 59.5

West Virginia Leaders

  • Passing: Garrett Greene (14-for-23, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: CJ Donaldson (17 ATT, 121 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Devin Carter (5 TAR, 3 REC, 47 YDS)

UCF Leaders

  • Passing: John Rhys Plumlee (25-for-36, 274 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: RJ Harvey (14 ATT, 100 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kobe Hudson (7 TAR, 3 REC, 66 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

UCFWest Virginia
463Total Yards450
274Passing Yards164
189Rushing Yards286
4Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 9 Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oklahoma State (-7.5)

