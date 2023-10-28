The No. 5 Washington Huskies (7-0) hit the road for a Pac-12 clash against the Stanford Cardinal (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Stanford Stadium.

Washington has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking seventh-best in scoring offense (40.1 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (18.9 points allowed per game). Stanford's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 465.9 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst. On offense, it ranks 86th with 361.9 total yards per contest.

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest

Washington vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Washington vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Washington Stanford 507.1 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.9 (97th) 386.7 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.9 (116th) 103.9 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.4 (100th) 403.3 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (61st) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (132nd)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 2,576 yards passing for Washington, completing 70.8% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 69 times for a team-high 346 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Will Nixon has carried the ball 22 times for 147 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's leads his squad with 818 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 45 catches (out of 64 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 41 passes while averaging 98.3 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan has a total of 311 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has 1,225 passing yards, or 175.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 12.6 rushing yards per game.

Casey Filkins is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 206 yards, or 29.4 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

E.J. Smith has run for 174 yards across 35 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Elic Ayomanor's 591 receiving yards (84.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 36 catches on 57 targets with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Yurosek has 16 receptions (on 26 targets) for a total of 239 yards (34.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tiger Bachmeier's 20 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 220 yards (31.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

