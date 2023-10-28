The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Southern Miss is a 17-point underdog. The point total is 56 for the outing.

Appalachian State is compiling 443.0 yards per game on offense (29th in the FBS), and rank 97th defensively, yielding 397.7 yards allowed per game. This season has been ugly for Southern Miss on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling just 326.4 total yards per game (25th-worst) and surrendering 417.1 total yards per game (22nd-worst).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -17 -110 -110 56 -110 -110 -900 +575

Looking to place a bet on Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Southern Miss Recent Performance

The Golden Eagles are struggling of late both offensively and defensively -- gaining 311.7 yards per game in their past three games (-88-worst in college football), and allowing 467.0 per game (ninth-worst).

The Golden Eagles are scoring 17.3 points per game in their past three games (-74-worst in college football), and conceding 40.7 per game (-117-worst).

Southern Miss is gaining 162.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-75-worst in the country), and conceding 264.3 per game (-76-worst).

The Golden Eagles are gaining 149.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (eighth-worst in college football), and giving up 202.7 per game (-88-worst).

The Golden Eagles are winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over their last three contests.

In Southern Miss' past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has not covered the spread in a game yet this season in six games with a set total.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

In Southern Miss' six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

This season, Southern Miss has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

Southern Miss has not won as an underdog of +575 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Bet on Southern Miss to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,259 yards on 109-of-207 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 434 yards, or 62.0 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Rodrigues Clark has collected 369 yards (on 55 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has registered 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 334 (47.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has three touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has racked up 331 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims' 20 grabs (on 29 targets) have netted him 213 yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jalil Clemons has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Jay Stanley is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 29 tackles and two interceptions.

MJ Daniels leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting six tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.