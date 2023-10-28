Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 17-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.
Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-17)
|55.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-16.5)
|55.5
|-880
|+580
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has not won against the spread this year in six games with a spread.
- The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 17 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
