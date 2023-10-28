The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 17-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-17) 55.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-16.5) 55.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Southern Miss vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Southern Miss has not won against the spread this year in six games with a spread.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 17 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 17 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.