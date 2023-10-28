The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1), with college football's 12th-ranked run defense, take on the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1) and their sixth-ranked run D on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Ducks are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Utah matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Oregon vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Oregon vs. Utah Betting Trends

Oregon has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing twice.

The Ducks have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

Utah has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Utes have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Oregon & Utah 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 To Win the Pac-12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225 Utah To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the Pac-12 +750 Bet $100 to win $750

