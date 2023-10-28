The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Vanderbilt is a 24.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 62.5.

Ole Miss ranks 55th in scoring defense this season (23.4 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 39.7 points per game. Vanderbilt's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 34.4 points per game, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 73rd with 27.8 points per contest.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -24.5 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 -5000 +1400

Ole Miss Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Rebels' offense play poorly, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS in total yards (493.3 total yards per game). They rank 88th on defense (399.3 total yards allowed per game).

Although the Rebels rank -48-worst in scoring defense over the last three contests (30 points allowed), they've been better offensively with 36.7 points per game (29th-ranked).

Over Ole Miss' most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 86th in passing offense (248 passing yards per game) and -73-worst in passing defense (262 passing yards per game surrendered).

The Rebels rank 108th in the FBS with 137.3 rushing yards allowed per game on defense over the previous three contests, but they've really been finding success on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 14th-best with 245.3 rushing yards per game during that stretch.

The Rebels have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

Ole Miss has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

Two of Ole Miss' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Ole Miss has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Ole Miss has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -5000 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 1,840 yards (262.9 ypg) on 117-of-184 passing with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 346 rushing yards on 77 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has 567 rushing yards on 129 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' team-high 536 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 48 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 469 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dayton Wade's 28 receptions have turned into 402 yards and two touchdowns.

Isaac Ukwu has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up three TFL and 16 tackles.

Trey Washington, Ole Miss' leading tackler, has 42 tackles and one TFL this year.

Zamari Walton has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 17 tackles and two passes defended.

