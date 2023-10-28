The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) in SEC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Commodores are currently heavy, 24.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 63.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • City: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Ole Miss (-24.5) 63.5 -5000 +1400
FanDuel Ole Miss (-24.5) 63.5 -3000 +1200

Week 9 Odds

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

  • Ole Miss has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Commodores have been an underdog by 24.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the SEC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

