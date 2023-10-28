The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) are massive, 14.5-point favorites on the road versus the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team has a solid defense, with the Buckeyes third in points per game conceded, and the Badgers 20th. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-14.5) 45.5 -650 +475
FanDuel Ohio State (-14.5) 45.5 -710 +490

Week 9 Odds

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • Ohio State has compiled a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Buckeyes have been favored by 14.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
  • Wisconsin has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

Ohio State & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State
To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700
To Win the Big Ten +150 Bet $100 to win $150
Wisconsin
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

