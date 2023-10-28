Our computer model predicts the Alcorn State Braves will defeat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jack Spinks Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alcorn State (-15.1) 41.6 Alcorn State 28, Mississippi Valley State 13

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, games featuring the Delta Devils went over the point total just twice.

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Braves games went over the point total just twice last season.

Delta Devils vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alcorn State 20.0 22.1 20.7 16.7 19.5 26.3 Mississippi Valley State 14.0 29.1 18.3 23.0 9.5 33.0

