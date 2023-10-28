Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Auburn Tigers (3-4) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The spread foretells an evenly-matched game, with the Tigers favored to win by 6.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mississippi State vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Mississippi State vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-6.5)
|41.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-6.5)
|41.5
|-240
|+195
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Mississippi State vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has covered twice in seven games with a spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Auburn has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
