The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-6) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field in a SWAC battle.

While UAPB's defense ranks 98th with 31 points allowed per game, the Golden Lions have been slightly worse on offense, ranking eighth-worst (12.9 points per game). From an offensive standpoint, Jackson State is generating 26.9 points per contest (49th-ranked). It ranks 53rd in the FCS defensively (25.3 points allowed per game).

Jackson State vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Jackson State vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Jackson State UAPB 335.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.4 (97th) 298.5 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (114th) 143.9 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.3 (70th) 191.6 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.1 (94th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has compiled 1,178 yards (147.3 per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 576 yards, or 72 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Ahmad Miller has taken 32 carries and totaled 214 yards.

Rico Powers Jr.'s 309 receiving yards (38.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 catches on 24 targets with one touchdown.

Fabian McCray has caught 21 passes and compiled 291 receiving yards (36.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Duke Miller has racked up 194 reciving yards (24.3 ypg) this season.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has thrown for 657 yards (93.9 ypg) to lead UAPB, completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 119 rushing yards on 40 carries.

Johness Davis has 337 rushing yards on 67 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Kierstan Rogers has carried the ball 19 times for 164 yards (23.4 per game).

Kenji Lewis has hauled in 22 receptions for 288 yards (41.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Maurice Lloyd has caught 15 passes for 167 yards (23.9 yards per game) this year.

Daemon Dawkins has a total of 149 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws.

