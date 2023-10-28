SWAC opponents match up when the Alcorn State Braves (4-3) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium.

Alcorn State is totaling 20.0 points per game offensively this year (95th in the FCS), and is allowing 22.1 points per game (34th) on the other side of the ball. Mississippi Valley State ranks 13th-worst in points per game (14.0), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 82nd in the FCS with 29.1 points surrendered per contest.

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

Alcorn State Mississippi Valley State 349.0 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.1 (128th) 334.1 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (3rd) 154.0 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 66.6 (127th) 195.0 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.6 (120th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has 1,319 pass yards for Alcorn State, completing 65% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 82 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 89 times for 476 yards (68.0 per game), scoring three times.

Niko Duffey has carried the ball 33 times for 153 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' leads his squad with 332 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has hauled in 18 passes while averaging 34.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tavarious Griffin has compiled 20 grabs for 220 yards, an average of 31.4 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams leads Mississippi Valley State with 804 yards on 76-of-124 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jared Wilson has rushed for 212 yards on 53 carries so far this year.

DePhabian Fant has run for 158 yards across seven carries, scoring one touchdown.

Cobie Bates paces his team with 170 receiving yards on 13 receptions.

Jaxson Davis has put together a 170-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 20 passes on 20 targets.

Kerrick Ross has racked up 165 reciving yards (23.6 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

