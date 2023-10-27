In the only matchup on the LaLiga schedule today, RC Celta de Vigo and Girona FC square off at Estadi Montilivi.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's LaLiga action.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Girona FC vs RC Celta de Vigo

RC Celta de Vigo makes the trip to play Girona FC at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Girona FC (-160)

Girona FC (-160) Underdog: RC Celta de Vigo (+380)

RC Celta de Vigo (+380) Draw: (+300)

(+300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.