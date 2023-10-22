The NHL has 15 games on its Saturday schedule -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) -125 to score

Wild vs. Blue Jackets

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 4 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -115 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Matthews' stats: 6 goals in 4 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) -110 to score

Oilers vs. Jets

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 4 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +105 to score

Oilers vs. Jets

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 4 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +105 to score

Capitals vs. Canadiens

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Ovechkin's stats: 0 goals in 3 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +125 to score

Panthers vs. Canucks

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Tkachuk's stats: 0 goals in 4 games

Tim Stuetzle (Senators) +125 to score

Senators vs. Red Wings

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Stuetzle's stats: 2 goals in 4 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +130 to score

Canadiens vs. Capitals

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Caufield's stats: 2 goals in 3 games

Jason Robertson (Stars) +130 to score

Stars vs. Flyers

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Robertson's stats: 0 goals in 3 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +130 to score

Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 Eichel's stats: 3 goals in 5 games

