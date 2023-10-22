The Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers in the sixth game of the ALCS on Sunday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Minute Maid Park. The Rangers hope to force a Game 7 as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 3-2. Framber Valdez will start for the Astros, while the Rangers have yet to name a starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh-best in MLB action with 222 total home runs.

Houston ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .437.

The Astros' .259 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Houston has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros' .331 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Houston's 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.281).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 577 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez (12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Valdez enters the matchup with 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez enters the game with 28 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 31 outings this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Eovaldi has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 25 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Away Jose Urquidy Andrew Heaney 10/20/2023 Rangers W 5-4 Away Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/22/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.