Which team is on top of the UAC as we head into Week 8 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Central Arkansas

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 10th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th
  • Last Game: W 24-21 vs SFA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Central Arkansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: BYE

2. Austin Peay

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 11th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
  • Last Game: W 41-14 vs Gardner-Webb

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Austin Peay jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Southern Utah
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. SFA

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 29th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th
  • Last Game: L 24-21 vs Central Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SFA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Abilene Christian
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Eastern Kentucky

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
  • Overall Rank: 32nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
  • Last Game: W 41-35 vs Tarleton State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Southern Utah

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-4
  • Overall Rank: 35th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
  • Last Game: W 27-26 vs Tarleton State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern Utah jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Austin Peay
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Tarleton State

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
  • Overall Rank: 37th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th
  • Last Game: L 41-35 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tarleton State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Morehead State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Abilene Christian

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-5
  • Overall Rank: 45th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd
  • Last Game: W 30-13 vs North Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Abilene Christian jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ SFA
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Utah Tech

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Overall Rank: 49th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st
  • Last Game: W 37-31 vs SFA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Utah Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ North Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. North Alabama

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-6
  • Overall Rank: 59th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th
  • Last Game: L 30-13 vs Abilene Christian

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Alabama jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Utah Tech
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.