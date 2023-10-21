Can we anticipate Sam Steel scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Steel 2022-23 stats and insights

In 10 of 65 games last season, Steel scored -- but just one goal each time.

Steel picked up three assists on the power play.

Steel averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, allowing 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

