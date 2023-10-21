Two of the country's best passing offenses meet when the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (5-1) carry college football's eighth-ranked passing game into a clash with the Washington State Cougars (4-2), who have the No. 6 pass attack, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Ducks are massive, 20-point favorites. The over/under is set at 62 in the contest.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Washington State matchup.

Oregon vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Washington State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon (-20) 62 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon (-18.5) 62.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Oregon vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Oregon has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing once.

When playing as at least 20-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 3-0.

Washington State has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

Oregon & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 To Win the Pac-12 +250 Bet $100 to win $250 Washington State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.