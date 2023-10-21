The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) and the Auburn Tigers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents.

Ole Miss ranks 83rd in total defense this season (388.3 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 489.3 total yards per game. Auburn ranks 101st with 347.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 59th with 363.7 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Ole Miss Auburn 489.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (112th) 388.3 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (35th) 183.3 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (25th) 306 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (123rd) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 1,638 yards, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 302 yards (50.3 ypg) on 63 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 108 times for 443 yards (73.8 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 12 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 36 receptions for 536 yards (89.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Dayton Wade has caught 27 passes for 390 yards (65 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tre Harris has hauled in 17 grabs for 367 yards, an average of 61.2 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn this season. He has 745 passing yards (124.2 per game) while completing 60.7% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 225 yards (37.5 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has run for 218 yards across 57 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jay Fair leads his squad with 232 receiving yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 153 yards (25.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shane Hooks has racked up 106 reciving yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

