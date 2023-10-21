The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) face a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Jackson State Tigers (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium.

Mississippi Valley State has struggled on offense, ranking worst in the FCS (176.8 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks second-best in the nation, surrendering only 217.3 yards per game. Jackson State ranks 45th in the FCS with 27.7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 67th with 28.0 points ceded per game on defense.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State Jackson State 176.8 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.0 (45th) 217.3 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.6 (49th) 56.7 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.1 (67th) 120.2 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.9 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has thrown for 649 yards (108.2 ypg) to lead Mississippi Valley State, completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.

Jared Wilson has racked up 182 yards on 44 carries.

DePhabian Fant has been handed the ball three times this year and racked up 59 yards (9.8 per game).

Cobie Bates has hauled in 11 catches for 154 yards (25.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Kerrick Ross has put up a 120-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 16 targets.

Jaxson Davis has a total of 120 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown leads Jackson State with 1,178 yards on 109-of-172 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 576 yards, or 82.3 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Ahmad Miller has piled up 175 yards (on 27 carries).

Rico Powers Jr. has hauled in 309 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Fabian McCray has put together a 242-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 17 passes on 13 targets.

Duke Miller's 17 receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 176 yards (25.1 ypg).

