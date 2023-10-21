The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in an SEC battle.

Arkansas is totaling 29.9 points per game on offense (60th in the FBS), and ranks 66th on defense with 25.1 points allowed per game. With 375.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State ranks 81st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 92nd, giving up 395.2 total yards per game.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Mississippi State Arkansas 375.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321 (104th) 395.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.3 (81st) 152.8 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.9 (117th) 222.7 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.1 (90th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has put up 1,275 passing yards, or 212.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.4% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed 80 times for a team-high 458 yards (76.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 17 receptions this season are good for 136 yards.

Michael Wright has run for 138 yards across 20 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin has collected 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 474 (79 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has caught 12 passes and compiled 144 receiving yards (24 per game).

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,450 yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 162 rushing yards on 96 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, AJ Green, has carried the ball 38 times for 239 yards (34.1 per game), scoring two times.

Rashod Dubinion has carried the ball 65 times for 213 yards (30.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong's leads his squad with 485 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has put up a 253-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 20 targets.

Isaac TeSlaa has racked up 19 catches for 206 yards, an average of 29.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

