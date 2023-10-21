AAC foes will meet when the Memphis Tigers (4-2) meet the UAB Blazers (2-5). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Memphis vs. UAB? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Memphis vs. UAB?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Memphis 37, UAB 26

Memphis 37, UAB 26 Memphis has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, UAB has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Blazers have been at least a +210 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Memphis (-7)



Memphis (-7) This season Memphis has one win against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Against the spread, UAB is 4-3-0 this season.

The Blazers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7 points or more (in four chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Memphis vs. UAB matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (61.5)



Over (61.5) Memphis and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 61.5 points just once this season.

This season, four of UAB's games have finished with a combined score higher than 61.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 61.5 is 2.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Memphis (34 points per game) and UAB (30.1 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 53.2 55 Implied Total AVG 32 30.3 34.5 ATS Record 1-3-1 0-2-1 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.9 58.2 61.3 Implied Total AVG 38 34.3 40.8 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 1-0 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.