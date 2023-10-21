The Dallas Stars, with Joe Pavelski, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. If you'd like to wager on Pavelski's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Pavelski averaged 17:43 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +42.

In 25 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Pavelski had an assist in 38 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.

He has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, allowing 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.

