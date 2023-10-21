For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jani Hakanpaa a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa 2022-23 stats and insights

Hakanpaa scored in six of 82 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Hakanpaa produced no points on the power play last season.

Hakanpaa averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.0%.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

