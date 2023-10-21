The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Jackson State Tigers (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium in a SWAC showdown.

Mississippi Valley State has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 16th-worst with 15.3 points per contest. The defense ranks 85th in the FCS (30.5 points allowed per game). Jackson State has been excelling on defense, giving up only 299.6 total yards per contest (24th-best). On offense, it ranks 73rd by racking up 338 total yards per game.

Read on to see all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

Jackson State Mississippi Valley State 338 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.8 (128th) 299.6 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.3 (2nd) 139.1 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 56.7 (127th) 198.9 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.2 (123rd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has compiled 1,178 yards (168.3 yards per game) while completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has rushed 96 times for 576 yards, with four touchdowns.

Ahmad Miller has run for 175 yards across 27 carries.

Rico Powers Jr. has collected 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 309 (44.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Fabian McCray has totaled 242 receiving yards (34.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 17 receptions.

Duke Miller has racked up 176 reciving yards (25.1 ypg) this season.

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has 649 pass yards for Mississippi Valley State, completing 61.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns this season.

Jared Wilson has 182 rushing yards on 44 carries.

DePhabian Fant has carried the ball three times for 59 yards (9.8 per game).

Cobie Bates' 154 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has totaled 11 catches.

Kerrick Ross has caught 12 passes for 120 yards (20 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaxson Davis has hauled in 15 catches for 120 yards, an average of 20 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mississippi Valley State or Jackson State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.