High school football is on the schedule this week in Warren County, Mississippi, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Jasper County
  • De Soto County
  • Washington County
  • Tallahatchie County

    • Warren County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Warren Central High School at Neshoba Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Vicksburg, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Callaway High School at Vicksburg High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Vicksburg, MS
    • Conference: 5A Region 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Porters Chapel Academy at Prairie View Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Bastrop, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.