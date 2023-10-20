Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Newton County, Mississippi this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Newton County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Union Public High School at Sebastopol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sebastopol, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leake Central High School at Newton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Decatur, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.