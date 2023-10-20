We have 2023 high school football competition in Hinds County, Mississippi this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Hinds County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Callaway High School at Vicksburg High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20

6:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS Conference: 5A Region 4

5A Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tupelo High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Clinton, MS

Clinton, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Wingfield High School at McComb High School