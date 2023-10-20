Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hinds County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Hinds County, Mississippi this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Callaway High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Vicksburg, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tupelo High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Clinton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wingfield High School at McComb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: McComb, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
