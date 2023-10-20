As action in the Erste Bank Open approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Borna Gojo against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Gojo is +3300 to win it all at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

Gojo at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Gojo's Next Match

On Friday, October 27 at 9:20 AM ET, Gojo will meet Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, after defeating Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-4 in the previous round.

Gojo is listed at +190 to win his next contest against Tsitsipas.

Gojo Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Gojo beat No. 12-ranked Paul, 6-3, 6-4.

Gojo has not won any of his 14 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 16-14.

Gojo has a match record of 10-7 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Gojo, over the past year, has played 30 matches across all court types, and 27.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Gojo has played 17 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 27.5 games per match while winning 53.3% of games.

Gojo, over the past 12 months, has won 81.5% of his service games and 21.1% of his return games.

Gojo has won 24.3% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 82.2% of his service games during that timeframe.

