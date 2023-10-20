Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Alcorn County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Alcorn County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Corinth High School at Pontotoc High School