Will Taysom Hill Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
Should you bet on Taysom Hill hitting paydirt in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Taysom Hill score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)
- Hill has 122 rushing yards on 24 attempts (20.3 yards per carry).
- And Hill has added 11 catches for 65 yards (10.8 per game).
- Hill has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.
Taysom Hill Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|9
|75
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
