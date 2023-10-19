Saints vs. Jaguars Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
On Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) are favored by 1.5 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-3). The contest's over/under is listed at 41.5.
The betting trends and insights for the Jaguars can be found in this article before they face the Saints. The Saints' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Jaguars.
Saints vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-1.5)
|41.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-1.5)
|41.5
|-116
|-102
New Orleans vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Saints vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- New Orleans has but one win versus the spread this year.
- The Saints are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- None of New Orleans' six games has gone over the point total in 2023.
- Jacksonville's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.
- The Jaguars are 3-1 as 1.5-point favorites or more.
- Three of Jacksonville's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
