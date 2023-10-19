Roope Hintz Game Preview: Stars vs. Ducks - October 19
The Dallas Stars, including Roope Hintz, are in action Thursday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hintz are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Roope Hintz vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Hintz Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 73 games last season, Hintz had a plus-minus rating of +31, and averaged 15:37 on the ice.
- He had a goal in 28 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple goals seven times.
- Hintz had an assist in 27 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple assists nine times.
- Hintz's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.
Hintz Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Ducks gave up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-129) ranked 32nd in the league.
