Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pontotoc County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Pontotoc County, Mississippi this week, we've got what you need.
Pontotoc County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Pontotoc High School at Byhalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Byhalia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Corinth High School at Pontotoc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Pontotoc, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
