The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Lauderdale County, Mississippi this week, we've got what you need.

    • Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Purvis High School at Northeast Lauderdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
    • Location: Meridian, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Meridian High School at Petal High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Petal, MS
    • Conference: 6A Region 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

