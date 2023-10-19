The New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play in a Week 7 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Foster Moreau get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Moreau has posted a 59-yard season on seven catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on seven occasions, and averages 19.7 yards.

Moreau, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0

