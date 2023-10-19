Will Derek Carr Score a Touchdown Against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 7?
In the Week 7 tilt between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Derek Carr find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Jaguars?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)
- Carr has run for 7 yards on 11 carries (1.2 ypg).
- Carr has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.
Derek Carr Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|127
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|18
|26
|183
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|32
|50
|353
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
