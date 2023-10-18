Wednesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) taking on the Houston Astros (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rangers will look to Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 108 times and won 65, or 60.2%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 50 of its 83 games, or 60.2%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

The Astros have been victorious in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (827 total).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 7 @ Orioles W 3-2 Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Bradish October 8 @ Orioles W 11-8 Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez October 10 Orioles W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer October 15 @ Astros W 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 16 @ Astros W 5-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 18 Astros - Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros - TBA vs TBA

Astros Schedule