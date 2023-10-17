Sun Belt opponents meet when the South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is favored by 17 points. The game's over/under is set at 53.5.

South Alabama is averaging 32.2 points per game offensively this year (44th in the FBS), and is allowing 22.2 points per game (46th) on the defensive side of the ball. Southern Miss has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 12th-worst with 35.3 points surrendered per game. It has been better offensively, regstering 23.7 points per contest (96th-ranked).

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Mobile, Alabama

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

South Alabama vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -17 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Southern Miss Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Golden Eagles are accumulating 411.7 yards per game (-35-worst in college football) and conceding 393.0 (83rd), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The Golden Eagles are 104th in college football in points scored for the past three games (28.7 per game) and -102-worst in points allowed (37.0).

In its past three games, Southern Miss has thrown for 218.7 yards per game (-3-worst in the nation), and conceded 222.0 in the air (-3-worst).

The Golden Eagles are 52nd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (193.0), and -39-worst in rushing yards given up (171.0).

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three games.

Southern Miss has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has compiled a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

Three of Southern Miss' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

This season, Southern Miss has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Southern Miss has been at least a moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has 1,254 passing yards, or 209.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53% of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

Frank Gore Jr. has rushed 103 times for 397 yards, with four touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has racked up 356 yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has racked up 334 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Latreal Jones has collected 324 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims' 18 receptions (on 27 targets) have netted him 209 yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jalil Clemons has racked up 3.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 6.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Jay Stanley has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 29 tackles and two interceptions so far.

