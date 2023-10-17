The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-17) 53.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-17.5) 53.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Southern Miss is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

South Alabama has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 17 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

