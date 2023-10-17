The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) play on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt foes.

South Alabama is putting up 32.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 44th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 46th, surrendering 22.2 points per contest. From an offensive perspective, Southern Miss is compiling 356 total yards per game (93rd-ranked). It ranks 71st in the FBS defensively (378.8 total yards allowed per game).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN2 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Southern Miss South Alabama 356 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.8 (73rd) 378.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.7 (28th) 142.2 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.7 (62nd) 213.8 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.2 (47th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (56th) 6 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (45th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has 1,254 passing yards, or 209 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53% of his passes and has collected seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

Frank Gore Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 103 carries for 397 yards, or 66.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Rodrigues Clark has compiled 356 yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has racked up 334 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Latreal Jones has 23 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 324 yards (54 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 209 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has compiled 1,456 yards (242.7 ypg) on 117-of-178 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has 476 rushing yards on 83 carries with eight touchdowns.

Kentrel Bullock has racked up 285 yards on 59 carries, scoring two times.

Caullin Lacy's 723 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 39 catches and six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 19 passes while averaging 41.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

DaMarcus Thomas has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in nine receptions for 103 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Alabama or Southern Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.