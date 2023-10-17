Roope Hintz will be among those in action Tuesday when his Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Considering a wager on Hintz? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roope Hintz vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hintz Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 73 games last season, Hintz had a plus-minus of +31, and averaged 15:37 on the ice.

He had a goal in 28 of 73 games last season, with multiple goals in seven of them.

Hintz had an assist in 27 games last season out of 73 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hintz Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.