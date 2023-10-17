There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 8 college football schedule, including the Ole Miss Rebels squaring off against the Auburn Tigers that is a must-watch for football fans in Mississippi.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 17

Tuesday, October 17 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Alabama (-17.5)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arkansas (-7)

Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Simmons Bank Field TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Rice-Totten Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!